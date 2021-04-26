Advertisement

Kindergarten Round Up: An online meeting to help potential kindergartners, parents prepare for the first day of school

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kindergarten is when most people attend the first of many first days of school, which can be scary for both students and parents.

To alleviate some of those anxieties, the Anchorage School District usually provides an opportunity for prospective kindergartners and parents to visit the school they are set to attend. However, that was not possible this year due to the current pandemic precautions. Like most things in the time of COVID-19, there is instead a virtual option.

The school district has hosted Kindergarten Round Up once a week throughout the month of April to prepare kids and parents for that big first day and first year in school. The final opportunity to take advantage of the program will be held tonight, April 26, from 6-7 p.m. on the ASD website.

“It’s an exciting time for families but it’s also scary so you just want to be aware of that and how you can help,” said Chelsea Mauro, the preschool director for the school district.

While every family is different and many have unique concerns there are a lot of questions that are raised repeatedly by parents in the lead up to the school year.

“A big question for families is always how to help your child, what can I do? How do I make sure that they’re ready for kindergarten? Some families they’re wondering about, you know, if I don’t want to go to my neighborhood school what do I do? If I am interested in another program, how can I help my child be ready? What is taught in kindergarten?” Mauro said.

The Kindergarten Round Up class attempts to answer those questions and more during its presentation. And for what they don’t cover, they also host a question and answer segment at the end of the program. For those unable to attend this final class, they also offer all the presentation slides along with more information on the ASD website.

