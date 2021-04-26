More sunshine to start the week, but change is on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After almost two weeks of steady sunshine, a change in the weather begins today. Most of Alaska will start to see some clouds moving back into the sky this week. The high pressure that has dominated Alaska’s weather is weakening and will allow low pressure to move in.

Southcentral will see mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. Clouds are expected to move in late Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the end of the week.

Southeast is also expecting a change starting Tuesday. After a sunny day on Monday, look for increasing clouds on Tuesday. Rain will move into the southern panhandle Tuesday afternoon and some areas in the central panhandle will see a rain/snow mix by Wednesday morning. That snow will turn to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Western Alaska will see some cloud cover today with showers — both rain and snow — for parts of the southwest, particularly this morning.

