Save the Seawolves spring hockey camp helps Tavian Mukaabya return to the ice

Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Save the Seawolves spring hockey camp took the ice this weekend at the Dempsey Anderson Hockey Rink. The clinic was a fundraiser for Save Seawolf Hockey and a chance for the hockey team to connect with the community. The camp ran three days and offered an opportunity for players like Tavian Mukaabya to learn from former UAA hockey players like Matt Shasby and current head coach Matt Curley.

For the full story, watch the video attached above.

