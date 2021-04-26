Warm weather continues through the end of the month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High temperatures have made it into the 50s for 10 straight days in Anchorage and that trend looks to continue all the way through the end of April.

High pressure will continue to keep Southcentral under clear skies through at least Wednesday of next week. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s.

Eventually, the area of high pressure that’s been with us more than a week will begin to weaken, allowing a storm to move in from this west. This will bring increasing clouds mid-week with a slight chance for light showers late Thursday. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s by the end of the week.

Southeast will likely see a return to rain (potentially mixing with snow) late Tuesday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.