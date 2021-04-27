Eight Alaska youth hockey teams head to national tournaments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last year the USA Hockey National Championships were canceled due to the pandemic, but this year they are back and many Alaska teams have qualified.

Eight youth teams from Alaska are headed to different national tournaments across the country, which include four girls teams and four boys teams:

14U Tier II girls: Anchorage North Stars

16U Tier II girls: South Anchorage Oilers

16U Tier II girls: Anchorage North Stars

19U Tier II girls: Alaska All Stars

14U Tier II boys: Alaska Stars

16U Tier II boys: Valley Thunder

18U Tier II boys: Alaska Oilers

15O Tier I boys: Team Alaska

The puck drops for many of these tournaments on April 17 in states such as Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Listen to players’ opinions about heading to nationals as they prepare for the big dance in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.