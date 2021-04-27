Advertisement

Eight Alaska youth hockey teams head to national tournaments

By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last year the USA Hockey National Championships were canceled due to the pandemic, but this year they are back and many Alaska teams have qualified.

Eight youth teams from Alaska are headed to different national tournaments across the country, which include four girls teams and four boys teams:

  • 14U Tier II girls: Anchorage North Stars
  • 16U Tier II girls: South Anchorage Oilers
  • 16U Tier II girls: Anchorage North Stars
  • 19U Tier II girls: Alaska All Stars
  • 14U Tier II boys: Alaska Stars
  • 16U Tier II boys: Valley Thunder
  • 18U Tier II boys: Alaska Oilers
  • 15O Tier I boys: Team Alaska

The puck drops for many of these tournaments on April 17 in states such as Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Listen to players’ opinions about heading to nationals as they prepare for the big dance in the video above.

