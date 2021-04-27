M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was felt Tuesday morning across the municipality of Anchorage and parts of the Mat-Su.

Both the University of Alaska Fairbanks Earthquake Center and the USGS Alaska Earthquake Center report the shake was felt from as far north as Willow to as far south as Hope.

Alaska’s Weather Source said the earthquake was felt around 9:54 a.m. They added that its center was about nine miles north of Anchorage at a depth of 26.1 miles.

The USGS said the quake originated about one-mile South-Southwest of Point MacKenzie.

The magnitude 4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage came just 30 minutes after a 4.0 or greater earthquake was felt near Whittier.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates or changes.

