Anchorage 4th of July celebration, parade canceled for the second time

Anchorage Fourth of July celebration and parade is canceled for the second time.
Anchorage Fourth of July celebration and parade is canceled for the second time.(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, Anchorage Fairs & Festivals have canceled the Fourth of July celebration and parade.

This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The celebration and parade are usually held at and around the Delaney Park Strip.

