Anchorage 4th of July celebration, parade canceled for the second time
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, Anchorage Fairs & Festivals have canceled the Fourth of July celebration and parade.
This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The celebration and parade are usually held at and around the Delaney Park Strip.
