Anchorage 4th of July celebration, parade canceled for the second time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, Anchorage Fairs & Festivals have canceled the Fourth of July celebration and parade.

This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The celebration and parade are usually held at and around the Delaney Park Strip.

