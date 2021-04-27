Census: Alaska’s population grew by 3.3% in the last decade

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Numbers from the 2020 Census released Monday show that Alaska’s population grew by just over 23,000 people, or 3.3%, in the last decade. Overall, the U.S. had a 7.4% growth over that same time.

The U.S. Census kicked off in western Alaska in January 2020 when Lizzie Chimiugak of Toksook Bay was the first person to be counted. More than 331 million people were counted after her. Alaska’s population count is 733,391 residents, or 48th among the states.

The only states with fewer people than Alaska are Vermont and Wyoming.

