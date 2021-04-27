Advertisement

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sentencing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.

Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. A brief entry Tuesday in the online court docket gave no reason, but court spokesman Spenser Bickett said it was moved due a scheduling conflict.

The hearing time remains 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

The convictions came after a jury deliberated for parts of two days following three weeks of testimony from bystanders, medical experts and police use-of-force trainers.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Money
Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Vegas
Darla Velador singing karaoke.
Caring, resilient and artistic: Community remembers young mother killed in Anchorage homicide
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend
Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights

Latest News

FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
U.S. court says ‘ghost gun’ plans can be posted online
Coronavirus.
138 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Russian Mission man indicted on charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping and assault
US ramping up COVID relief efforts abroad