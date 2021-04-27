Cloudier and ‘cooler’ weather pattern is set to return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you haven’t gotten enough of the sun yet, there’s still the rest of today to get through. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s will stay with us, as high pressure still has some control over the region. The high that has largely been influencing our weather for more than a week now shows signs of weakening. As it does this, we’ll notice clouds steadily streaming back into the region, cooler temperatures and a chance for some rain showers.

Rain is already being reported in Southeast as the ridge has backed off, but it won’t be until a trough digging through the state to effectively end the ridge of high pressure. The trough which is set to move through the Northwest Arctic Borough today will also bring with it a downward trend in temperatures. The greatest dip in temperatures will be felt across the Interior and Western Alaska, while here in Southcentral temperatures should only fall off about 5 to 10 degrees by weeks end.

We’ll begin to see clouds streaming in through the day Wednesday, with temperatures only a few degrees cooler. The big change comes Thursday as the actual system begins to dig in from the northwest. It will bring a slight chance for showers which will linger into Friday. The wet weather will be a welcoming trend as the snowpack is gone and April has been on the dry side. With only a few more days left in the month, Anchorage has only seen less than a .10″ of rain.

Any showers taper off by Friday, with slightly warmer temperatures carrying us into the weekend.

