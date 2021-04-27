Firefighters douse blaze at Anchorage apartment building; tenants displaced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel rescued one person from a burning apartment complex off Tudor Road on Monday evening, and all the building’s residents have been displaced, at least for the night.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries, according to Training Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. He declined to comment on the nature of the firefighter’s injuries, as well as on the status of the person who was rescued from the apartment building. All other residents were able to make it out on their own, Boyd said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Boyd. He said that when they arrived, heavy smoke was visible from the building. The fire was located at Campbell View Condominiums, which has two buildings of 15 units each in the area. Only one of the buildings was damaged by the fire.

First responders got the fire under control in about an hour, Boyd said. They initially made a second call for help, so a total of 21 units ended up responding to the scene, he said.

Due to the fire and the damage it caused, Boyd said none of the apartment’s residents will be able to reenter the building, at least for the night. The American Red Cross is housing those displaced residents in a non-congregate shelter, a representative told Alaska’s News Source.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Boyd said it will be under investigation “for some time.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated with additional details.