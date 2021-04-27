Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say human remains were found in a freezer partially buried in the woods near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff.

In an online dispatch, troopers didn’t say how long the remains were there, only that they responded around 6 a.m on Monday to a call about the freezer, which was approximately 100 feet from the road.

Troopers did write that once on the scene they were able to determine that there were indeed human remains in the freezer.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage to be examined and identified, according to the dispatch.

The investigation is ongoing.

