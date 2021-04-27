Improvements at University Lake Park to include more parking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The popular park where people walk their dogs is getting a bigger parking lot this summer. Work began Monday morning to remove trees and brush surrounding the small lot off Elmore Road that will increase parking spaces from 20 to 53.

Municipal Landscape Architect Taylor Keegan said improvements will include new lighting.

“We are also adding lighting in the parking lot because folks all around town have experienced car break-ins or expressed that they don’t feel safe in unlit parking lots,” she said.

The lot will be open for the next few weeks until actual construction begins. After that, Keegan said, it will be closed intermittently throughout the summer.

“If it’s not blocked off, you can use it for a couple hours. If it is blocked off, maybe just go to another park,” she said.

One thing she does not advise people to do is park at the other entrance near the hotel and open field where people play with their dogs. The cul de sac is a fire lane for emergency vehicles and Keegan said people aren’t supposed to park there. She added, if they can’t find a legal place to park while construction is underway, they should consider going elsewhere.

“We are encouraging folks to either walk or ride their bike to the park or utilize one of our other seven off-leashed dog areas,” she said. “We recently made a map tour to help guide people to those areas and we are trying to educate people on how they can utilize those other resources in town.”

Keegan said the work is part of the University Lake Master Plan passed in 2017. Separate bonds passed in 2018 and 2020 will pay for the $600,000 worth of improvements.

