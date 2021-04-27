Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Money
Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Vegas
Darla Velador singing karaoke.
Caring, resilient and artistic: Community remembers young mother killed in Anchorage homicide
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend
Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights

Latest News

FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
U.S. court says ‘ghost gun’ plans can be posted online
Coronavirus.
138 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Russian Mission man indicted on charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping and assault
US ramping up COVID relief efforts abroad