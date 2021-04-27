Advertisement

Pennsylvania elementary school coronavirus outbreak may be due to faulty ventilation system

By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Penn. (KYW) - An investigation is underway to see if a faulty ventilation system is to blame for a COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Pennsylvania.

Eight students tested positive for coronavirus at the school.

“We hadn’t seen an outbreak like this in a single classroom,” Lower Merion school district spokesperson Amy Buckman said.

Buckman said the second grade class was quarantined while the rest of the school remained opened as officials tried to figure out what happened.

Officials learned that the control mechanism called a damper was only allowing about 30% of fresh air into the second grade classroom.

“The temperature in the classroom was fine. There was air coming out of that vent as it should have been. It just wasn’t as much air,” Buckman said.

School officials add that two vaccinated family members of the impacted students tested positive as well.

“From what we understand from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, they think that we could be looking at a variant here, which might also explain why there was such contagiousness in the classroom,” Buckman said.

The school district said a deep cleaning was done inside the classroom and it will continue to monitor the building’s air quality.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning
(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
Joint Operating Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Help wanted: JBER looks to fill nearly 150 civilian jobs this summer
A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.
Homeowner wakes up in time to escape a fire in Chugiak Sunday morning

Latest News

First responders and onlookers gather near an apartment complex at the corner of Wright Street...
Firefighters douse blaze at Anchorage apartment building; tenants displaced
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
The teenager's adoptive parents are accused of using zip ties to confine him to bed and...
Adoptive parents from Iowa accused of abusing teen son with special needs
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a...
California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination
More opportunities for Alaskans to get vaccinated are popping up across the state.
‘Better than I could’ve hoped for’: Vaccination rates, access to vaccine remain on rise across Alaska