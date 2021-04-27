Preparing cars for summertime travel in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolation during the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to idle times for people’s bodies and even their cars.

Working at home and limiting travel has meant no big road trips for most people, which is why auto experts want to make sure vehicles are actually ready and safe for that next journey.

The chair of the University of Alaska Anchorage Automotive and Diesel Technology program, Darrin Marshall, shared some tips on routine spring maintenance which is especially important this year.

“This is a good opportunity for you to open up your glove box and pull out that little black case that’s gonna have your owners manual in it,” Marshall said.

He said to take the next step and actually read it.

“And when you turn to the service and maintenance section it’s gonna give you maintenance intervals of so many items on your vehicle that should be looked after,” he said.

He said it’s a good time to have everything thoroughly checked out, such as brakes, air filter, tire tread and windshield wipers so there are no surprises while on the road.

Here’s a look at Marshall’s hands-on safety demo, which he shared with Alaska’s News Source photojournalist, Kim Daehnke. Take a look at these tips on simple maintenance that he says ”is much less expensive for your vehicle than neglect.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.