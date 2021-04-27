Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A few days after Alaska Airlines announced Sen. Lora Reinbold is temporarily banned from boarding Alaska Airlines Flights, Reinbold found herself back in Juneau and on the Senate floor.

Airline spokesman Tim Thompson confirmed to Alaska’s News Source Saturday that Reinbold will not be able to fly with the airlines until further notice. Thompson declined to say what prompted the action.

On Monday, Reinbold was seen on the Senate floor talking with fellow lawmakers. According to the Associated Press, the senator from Eagle River drove through part of Canada and took a ferry. Reinbold also posted about her trip on social media.

Alaska I went to new heights to serve you & have a new appreciation for the marine ferry system. I am keenly aware of... Posted by Lora Reinbold on Sunday, April 25, 2021

In November 2020, Reinbold took to Facebook to express her issue with mask mandates of any kind, saying they infringe on people’s individual rights to make their own health decisions.

Over the weekend, and following the announcement of the ban, Reinbold took to Facebook again to express her thoughts.

“I learned about Ak Air decision before I knew there was even an inquiry and before I had a chance to talk to or discuss this with anyone at Alaska Air,” she wrote.

Ak Air: Until there is a fair determination, after thorough review of both sides, I believe this should be... Posted by Senator Lora Reinbold on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Early this month Reinbold was removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her removal came after several controversies regarding disputes over COVID-19 protocols, state healthy safety measures and a scathing letter from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that accused her of intentionally spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic during legislative hearings and of berating executive branch officials.

