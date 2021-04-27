Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Vegas

AS VEGAS (AP) - A tourist from Alaska visiting the Las Vegas Strip won more than $2.1 million after putting $40 into a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan.

The resort-casino made the announcement in a statement Monday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the jackpot was hit at 7:52 p.m. Sunday and the winner was not a guest at the Cosmopolitan.

The winner’s name has not been released.

