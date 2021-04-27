Advertisement

Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Vegas

Money
Money(CNN Consumer Watch_06JAN21)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AS VEGAS (AP) - A tourist from Alaska visiting the Las Vegas Strip won more than $2.1 million after putting $40 into a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan.

The resort-casino made the announcement in a statement Monday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the jackpot was hit at 7:52 p.m. Sunday and the winner was not a guest at the Cosmopolitan.

The winner’s name has not been released. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning
(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
Joint Operating Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Help wanted: JBER looks to fill nearly 150 civilian jobs this summer
A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.
Homeowner wakes up in time to escape a fire in Chugiak Sunday morning

Latest News

First responders and onlookers gather near an apartment complex at the corner of Wright Street...
Firefighters douse blaze at Anchorage apartment building; tenants displaced
More opportunities for Alaskans to get vaccinated are popping up across the state.
‘Better than I could’ve hoped for’: Vaccination rates, access to vaccine remain on rise across Alaska
The housing market is booming in Anchorage.
‘It’s a sellers market’: Housing market booming in Anchorage
Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Monday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Monday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey