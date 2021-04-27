Advertisement

Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer.

It has nothing to do with a crude oil shortage, but instead a shortage of truck drivers.

Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license. There are also weeks of training after being hired.

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.

Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand plummeted because of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Also, many driver schools closed early during the pandemic and haven’t caught up with demand.

