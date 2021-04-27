Weather pattern change underway, chances for rain return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The area of high pressure that has kept us clear and dry for nearly two weeks is starting to break down. This will open the door to any active weather in western Alaska, or in the northern Pacific by the end of the week.

Tuesday will stay sunny and dry, but we’ll likely see temperatures drop about 5 degrees. Clouds will begin to roll in Wednesday ahead of a storm Thursday that could bring some like rain to Anchorage Thursday night. We’ll see another chance for light showers Friday. High temperatures will drop to the low 50s at the end of the week with lows holding in the mid-50s.

Southeast will also see the return to active weather this week with rain moving in from the south Tuesday, potentially mixing with wet snow early Wednesday morning for the northern regions.

The clear skies tonight will allow for a stunning view of the super pink full moon! The moon will rise at 9:35 p.m. in Anchorage in the southeast sky. It’s a super moon because of how close it is, making it appear brighter and bigger than normal. April’s full moon is called the “pink moon” because of the pink flowers that bloom this time of year. The moon will set at 6:37 Tuesday morning, which is another great time to check it out.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:52 and it will rise tomorrow at 6:01 a.m. We’re up to 15 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

Enjoy the views!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

