Advertisement

138 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Coronavirus.
Coronavirus.(none)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, eight of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus at 347. A total of six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

The 130 new Alaska resident cases reported Tuesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Fairbanks: 40
  • Wasilla: 24
  • North Pole: 20
  • Anchorage: 19
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 11
  • Palmer: 5
  • Ketchikan: 2
  • Kenai: 2
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Utqiagvik: 1
  • Juneau: 1

The state also reported eight new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Tuesday — one in Anchorage, four in Fairbanks, one in Wasilla and two in unknown parts of the state.

There are 40 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic started, more than 1,400 Alaskans have been hospitalized for the virus.

More than 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 42.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard. The Anchorage region is trending slightly higher than the state as a whole, with nearly 53% of eligible residents having gotten one dose of a vaccine and 45.5% fully vaccinated.

The Municipality of Skagway, Petersburg Borough and Nome Census Area are regions with the three highest rates of first-dose vaccination in the state. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough ranks second to last with 33.6% of its eligible populating having gotten an initial dose of vaccine, according to the dashboard.

Alaska has conducted more than 2.07 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average seven-day positivity rate of 2.8%.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still high, based on the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Money
Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Vegas
Darla Velador singing karaoke.
Caring, resilient and artistic: Community remembers young mother killed in Anchorage homicide
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend
Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights

Latest News

Russian Mission man indicted on charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping and assault
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire