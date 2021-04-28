Advertisement

Alaska candidate shadowed by anti-gay article, election post

Kelly Tshibaka later apologized if her gay conversion article offended anyone and said same-sex...
Kelly Tshibaka later apologized if her gay conversion article offended anyone and said same-sex marriage is settled law.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Alaska has previously written articles in support of an organization that espoused gay conversion therapy, questioned the integrity of elections and described the “Twilight” books and movies as evil. Kelly Tshibaka says the posts and articles as first reported by CNN are proof her campaign is gaining momentum. She tells The Associated Press that allegations regarding voting integrity should be investigated. She later apologized if her gay conversion article offended anyone and said same-sex marriage is settled law. And she says Alaskans will care more about who will protect oil and gas jobs than the “Twilight” vampire fiction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
M4.9 earthquake was felt a few miles north of Anchorage.
M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend

Latest News

Most states keep the names of disciplined officers secret and the vast majority of departments...
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives grisly race car crash in Washington
Wednesday, April 28 Morning Weather
Wednesday, April 28 Morning Weather
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings