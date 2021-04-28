Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to remove the city’s current COVID-19 requirements for gatherings and businesses.

The assembly revoked elements of the city’s Emergency Order 20 when it passed a resolution that terminated two categories of requirements, assembly member Christopher Constant confirmed to Alaska’s News Source. Starting May 3, there will no longer be COVID-19 requirements for any gatherings, and the assembly also approved removing requirements for businesses, clubs, hotels, gyms, organized sports, childcare and other similar entities.

Members of the assembly passed the changes to the emergency order unanimously at their Tuesday meeting. Later in the meeting, they also passed a resolution that converts the gathering and business requirements to recommendations, Constant confirmed.

The city’s emergency order requiring masks is a separate order, and is still in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

