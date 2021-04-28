Bill requiring tribes’ recognition passes through committees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A bill that would require state recognition of Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes has passed out of two House committees.

Supporters say the measure is needed to encourage better collaboration between the state and tribes; to formally acknowledge Alaska tribes’ sovereignty and contributions; and to potentially allow them access to more resources.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says having both federal and state recognition can foster government-to-government relationships and in some cases qualify tribes for federal and state support.

Indian Country Today reports House Bill 123 is awaiting a possible vote on the House floor. The Legislature is targeting to adjourn May 19.

