Advertisement

Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.

A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
M4.9 earthquake was felt a few miles north of Anchorage.
M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend

Latest News

Most states keep the names of disciplined officers secret and the vast majority of departments...
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man