Advertisement

‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

By WCCO Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - A pair of friends from Minnesota are recovering after they hit a bear on the highway, causing their car to roll into a ditch.

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, were looking forward to a Friday night with friends when they hit a bear on the highway in the dark of night. Peterson was the one driving at the time.

“I remember being hit. I remember being whipped around the car. I was terrified. I didn’t think I was going to be OK. I literally thought that I was going to die,” Thompson said. “It came out of nowhere. We didn’t even have time to stop. We hit it full-on at 70 miles per hour. With that impact, it literally felt like we hit a brick wall.”

The car then rolled into a ditch, hitting trees along the way.

“I was able to follow my seat belt, unbuckle myself. Then, I laid underneath Tyler because Tyler had all the broken glass underneath him. I laid under Tyler and unbuckled him and let him land on me,” Thompson said.

The friends were able to crawl out the back window and flag down a passing driver for help. They both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding law enforcement asked Thompson’s mom if she wanted to keep the dead bear. Thompson said no.

“I didn’t get to see the bear personally. I didn’t want to see the bear. I wanted nothing to do with the bear,” she said. “It was my car that got totaled. I just bought that car two months ago, too, and I just made my second car payment to it.”

Thompson has a minor concussion, a sprained ankle and bruises. Peterson is still sore from the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
M4.9 earthquake was felt a few miles north of Anchorage.
M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend

Latest News

Most states keep the names of disciplined officers secret and the vast majority of departments...
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man