Advertisement

Lawmakers preview President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will give his first speech to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the president’s speech, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from across the country to get their take on how the country as going as President Biden approaches his first 100 days in office.

You can watch clips from their interviews in the video carousel above.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
What to expect for President Biden’s first speech to Congress
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
M4.9 earthquake was felt a few miles north of Anchorage.
M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
Sen. Lora Reinbold returns to Juneau via ferry after being temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights