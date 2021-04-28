Man dies after being shot in the head while hunting in Nightmute
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said an 18-year-old man was killed in a hunting accident in Nightmute on Monday.
Troopers received a call about the hunting accident around 7:20 p.m., according to an online dispatch.
In an email, AST spokesperson Gretchen Weiss-Brooks said Joseph George and a minor were geese hunting with another friend. While hunting, troopers said a minor shot George in the head at close range as a goose flew by.
Weiss-Brooks said no suspicious activity is suspected, and currently, no charges nor citations have been filed.
