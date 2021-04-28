Advertisement

Man dies after being shot in the head while hunting in Nightmute

Alaska State Troopers said a minor shot Joseph George in the head at close range as a goose...
Alaska State Troopers said a minor shot Joseph George in the head at close range as a goose flew by.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said an 18-year-old man was killed in a hunting accident in Nightmute on Monday.

Troopers received a call about the hunting accident around 7:20 p.m., according to an online dispatch.

In an email, AST spokesperson Gretchen Weiss-Brooks said Joseph George and a minor were geese hunting with another friend. While hunting, troopers said a minor shot George in the head at close range as a goose flew by.

Weiss-Brooks said no suspicious activity is suspected, and currently, no charges nor citations have been filed.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives grisly race car crash in Washington
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok

Latest News

Bags of geological samples sit in a room within the Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage in...
Treasure trove of state archives hides inside Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
An Anchorage woman was medivaced to Oregon after getting extremely ill with COVID-19
Spurred by sister falling ill with COVID-19, family organizes pop-up vaccine event
Flames can seen from a 2-acre wildfire burning in the woods near downtown Glennallen on...
A fire that destroyed two buildings near downtown Glennallen is about 70% contained
Coronavirus
183 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday