Relief on the way following April dry spell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure and sunshine have been a real treat the past two weeks across Southcentral, but that is soon going to change. The high that has been the main focus of our weather is finally breaking down. The final remnants of it are still being felt here in Southcentral, as sunshine will still be with us through the day. Although this is the case, today will still be a transition day for us.

Clouds initially built in through the night, but they are quickly eroding away. This will allow for another day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could even see a 60 degree day again, if breezy Turnagain Arm winds bend into the Anchorage Bowl. If this happens, don’t be surprised to see another day with high in the lower 60s.

Starting tonight, a frontal boundary to our west will begin marching east. This will do a multitude of things in Southcentral. First clouds will steadily increase, keeping temperatures a few degrees warmer through the night. Second will be a return to more seasonal afternoon highs across Southcentral as cooler air spills in. Finally we’ll see the incoming system merge with an existing disturbance near Southcentral spawning some showers. This will finally bring parts of Southcentral some rain following an extended dry period.

Currently, April is sitting at the top 10 driest on record and any precipitation will be beneficial considering the dry and dead vegetation we have on the ground. While the showers are expected to be scattered in nature, the cooler conditions will be felt by everyone. Afternoon highs likely will hover near 50 into early next week.

