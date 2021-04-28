Rep. Don Young confirms his 2022 campaign for reelection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. Congress, announced he will run for reelection in 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Young announced his campaign for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“With attacks coming at our state on all fronts, Alaska needs a proven leader to stand up and fight for the people of our great state,” Young said in a statement after filing for reelection. “This is not the time to take risks on someone untested and unproven. That is why I have officially filed for reelection to serve as Congressman for All Alaska in the 118th Congress.”

Young, who is 87 years old, won his latest re-election bid in November, with 54.4% of the vote.

Young was first elected in a 1973 special election. Since then he has served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Natural Resources Committee

In 2017, he became Dean of the House, a title reserved for the longest-serving representative. And in 2019, Young made history when he officially became the longest-serving Republican to ever serve in the U.S. Congress.

Currently, in the 117th Congress, Young serves as Republican leader of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, in addition to his two roles as committee chair.

“I am running hard, and I am running to win,” Young said in the statement. “As I embark on this campaign, I humbly ask once again for your support.”

