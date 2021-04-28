Advertisement

Rep. Don Young confirms his 2022 campaign for reelection

Congressman Don Young announced his 2022 campaign
Congressman Don Young announced his 2022 campaign(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. Congress, announced he will run for reelection in 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Young announced his campaign for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“With attacks coming at our state on all fronts, Alaska needs a proven leader to stand up and fight for the people of our great state,” Young said in a statement after filing for reelection. “This is not the time to take risks on someone untested and unproven. That is why I have officially filed for reelection to serve as Congressman for All Alaska in the 118th Congress.”

Young, who is 87 years old, won his latest re-election bid in November, with 54.4% of the vote.

Young was first elected in a 1973 special election. Since then he has served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Natural Resources Committee

In 2017, he became Dean of the House, a title reserved for the longest-serving representative. And in 2019, Young made history when he officially became the longest-serving Republican to ever serve in the U.S. Congress.

Currently, in the 117th Congress, Young serves as Republican leader of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, in addition to his two roles as committee chair.

“I am running hard, and I am running to win,” Young said in the statement. “As I embark on this campaign, I humbly ask once again for your support.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives grisly race car crash in Washington
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok

Latest News

Bags of geological samples sit in a room within the Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage in...
Treasure trove of state archives hides inside Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
An Anchorage woman was medivaced to Oregon after getting extremely ill with COVID-19
Spurred by sister falling ill with COVID-19, family organizes pop-up vaccine event
Flames can seen from a 2-acre wildfire burning in the woods near downtown Glennallen on...
A fire that destroyed two buildings near downtown Glennallen is about 70% contained
Coronavirus
183 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday