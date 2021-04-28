Russian Mission man indicted on charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping and assault

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Content warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual abuse that some readers might find disturbing.

A 60-year-old Russian Mission man has been indicted on a number of charges including sexual abuse of a minor, assault, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping by a Bethel grand jury.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Stanley Vaska faces the charges following incidents that happened in Russian Mission during the month of October 2020. He is accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy, and of attempting to kidnap another child a few days later.

According to the department’s statement, Vaska attacked the 10-year-old boy on Oct. 24, causing him to lose consciousness. Vaska allegedly abducted the boy, and sexually abused him while he was bound. The release went on to say Vaska is accused of strangling the boy and dragging him to a nearby home, where he was later found.

The department also wrote the Vaska was indicted for a crime that allegedly occurred on Oct. 31. Law enforcement says the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was walking past his house when he called her over. The girl reported to law enforcement that Vaska was holding a knife and duct tape. He is accused of chasing the girl, and the release states that she escaped after a struggle.

According to the release, if convinced Vaska could face up to 99 years in prison for the kidnapping, sexual abuse of a minor, and attempted kidnapping charges. He faces up to half a decade for the assault charges.

The release adds that in 1985 and 2001, Vaska was convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

Vaska is currently in custody on $250,000 cash bail.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

