Summer running season starts soon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last summer’s distance races were devastated by the pandemic with many of them having to be canceled, but this year races are back on and the season starts soon.

Races like the Mayor’s Marathon, Mount Marathon Race and Equinox Marathon are scheduled this year but they will look a little different.

During the racing events, people will see masks being worn at the start and finish, and people are encouraged to bring a mask during the race — just in case. Also, the days of races beginning with a mass start are gone, at least for now. Runners can expect to see interval starts or small waves.

Probably, the most disappointing precaution, is that there won’t be any big get-togethers before or after the race, which many people may look forward to doing.

A major innovation that has come from the pandemic is virtual races, which have brought newcomers into the sport and helped local running shops expand their reach. Almost every race that takes place this summer is expected to be a hybrid, meaning it will include some sort of virtual aspect.

For more details, watch the attached video above.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.