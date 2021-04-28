Advertisement

Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on the right.(Source: Yeezy/Walmart/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office/CNN)

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok
M4.9 earthquake was felt a few miles north of Anchorage.
M4.8 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Woman identified in deadly crash in Fairview over the weekend

Latest News

Most states keep the names of disciplined officers secret and the vast majority of departments...
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man