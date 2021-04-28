Advertisement

Weather pattern shift brings changes

High pressure edges east as storms move north
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 60 for a high, the third time in the month of April. The city was also jolted by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake at 9:54 Tuesday morning. No damage or injuries noted, but it was felt in a large area, from Hope to the south and Willow to the north.

Interior cities and villages should hold onto some sunny weather, but will see increasing clouds by Thursday.

Southeast Alaska will see a series of wet weather days. Rain will be heavy at times over the southern end, near Ketchikan and Petersburg.

And the Pink supermoon from last night was captured by many photographers. Another nice chance to see the ‘almost’ full moon tonight with the clear skies.

Pink Supermoon over Anchorage before moonset_T. Bart Quimby 4-27-21
Pink Supermoon over Anchorage before moonset_T. Bart Quimby 4-27-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

