161 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, three of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus at 341. A total of six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

The 158 new Alaska resident cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 49
  • Fairbanks: 34
  • Wasilla: 20
  • North Pole: 16
  • Palmer: 9
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Ketchikan: 2
  • Kodiak: 2
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 1
  • Chevak: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kenai: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Unalaska: 1
  • Utqiaġvik: 1

In a press release, state also reported three new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Thursday — one in Juneau, Wasilla and one in an unknown location.

There are 49 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to an email from DHSS, along with five people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic started, more than 1,400 Alaskans have been hospitalized for the virus.

Nearly 50% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the email from DHSS.

Alaska has conducted 2,091,352 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average seven-day positivity rate of 2.8%.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still high, based on the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population.

