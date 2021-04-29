183 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, two of which were among nonresidents.
The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus at 341. A total of six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.
The 181 new Alaska resident cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities:
- Fairbanks: 46
- Anchorage: 35
- Wasilla: 30
- North Pole: 11
- Palmer: 9
- Kusilvak Census Area: 7
- Chugiak: 5
- Kenai: 5
- Eagle River: 4
- Soldotna: 4
- Bethel Census Area: 3
- Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3
- Ketchikan: 3
- Anchor Point: 2
- Big Lake: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Chugach Census Area: 1
- Copper River Census Area: 1
- Healy: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
- Nome: 1
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
- Sterling: 1
- Tok: 1
- Willow: 1
The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Wednesday — one in Fairbanks and the other in Wrangell.
There are 45 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with nine people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic started, more than 1,400 Alaskans have been hospitalized for the virus.
More than 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard.
Alaska has conducted 2,028,101 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average seven-day positivity rate of 2.83%.
Alaska’s statewide alert level is still high, based on the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.