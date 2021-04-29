183 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus at 341. A total of six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

The 181 new Alaska resident cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

Fairbanks: 46

Anchorage: 35

Wasilla: 30

North Pole: 11

Palmer: 9

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

Chugiak: 5

Kenai: 5

Eagle River: 4

Soldotna: 4

Bethel Census Area: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3

Ketchikan: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Big Lake: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Chugach Census Area: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Healy: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Nome: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sterling: 1

Tok: 1

Willow: 1

The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Wednesday — one in Fairbanks and the other in Wrangell.

There are 45 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with nine people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic started, more than 1,400 Alaskans have been hospitalized for the virus.

More than 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard.

Alaska has conducted 2,028,101 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average seven-day positivity rate of 2.83%.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still high, based on the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.