Advertisement

183 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus at 341. A total of six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

The 181 new Alaska resident cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Fairbanks: 46
  • Anchorage: 35
  • Wasilla: 30
  • North Pole: 11
  • Palmer: 9
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 7
  • Chugiak: 5
  • Kenai: 5
  • Eagle River: 4
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Bethel Census Area: 3
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3
  • Ketchikan: 3
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Big Lake: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Chugach Census Area: 1
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Tok: 1
  • Willow: 1

The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Wednesday — one in Fairbanks and the other in Wrangell.

There are 45 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with nine people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic started, more than 1,400 Alaskans have been hospitalized for the virus.

More than 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard.

Alaska has conducted 2,028,101 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average seven-day positivity rate of 2.83%.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still high, based on the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Wright Street and East 46th Avenue...
1 dead, tenants displaced in Anchorage apartment building fire
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives grisly race car crash in Washington
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok

Latest News

Bags of geological samples sit in a room within the Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage in...
Treasure trove of state archives hides inside Geologic Materials Center in Anchorage
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
An Anchorage woman was medivaced to Oregon after getting extremely ill with COVID-19
Spurred by sister falling ill with COVID-19, family organizes pop-up vaccine event
Flames can seen from a 2-acre wildfire burning in the woods near downtown Glennallen on...
A fire that destroyed two buildings near downtown Glennallen is about 70% contained