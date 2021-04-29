Advertisement

4th rabid animal euthanized in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

State law mandates that all dogs, cats and ferrets over fourth months old must be vaccinated.(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) - A dog in western Alaska has been diagnosed with rabies, bringing the total number of recent cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta to four.

The three foxes and the dog were found in the communities of Nightmute, Alakanuk and Bethel. All have been euthanized.

Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Laurie Meythaler-Mullins tells KYUK Public Media in Bethal that three other dogs were also euthanized. That’s because they were all bitten by rabid foxes. Meythaler-Mullins says none of the dogs were vaccinated.

State law mandates that all dogs, cats and ferrets over fourth months old must be vaccinated. Meythaler-Mullins has been vaccinating pets in all three communities.

