A fire that destroyed two buildings near downtown Glennallen is about 70% contained

Flames can seen from a 2-acre wildfire burning in the woods near downtown Glennallen on...
Flames can seen from a 2-acre wildfire burning in the woods near downtown Glennallen on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Photo by Mike Trimmer/Alaska Division of Forestry
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry says a brush fire burning near downtown Glennallen on Wednesday is about 70% contained.

Public Information Officer Tim Mowry said the fire is believed to be human-caused. Mowry said it looks like someone lit a burn pile and did not properly put out the flames.

“The pile came back to life and spread into dry grass and then the wildlands,” Mowry wrote in an email.

The fire was reported at 12:23 p.m. Monday along Moose Creek Road. The fire was named the Moose Creek Fire and is said to have grown to about 2 acres.

Mowry says the fire burnt down two dilapidated buildings that are believed to have been vacant, with no one living inside. He went on to say no homes were threatened.

According to Mowry, about 20 firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry Copper River and Mat-Su Area offices and the GlennRich Fire Department responded.

According to an update at 4:40 p.m. on akfireinfo.com, the fire is expected to be fully contained soon.

