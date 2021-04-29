Anchorage soccer player Jack Green helps American University return to the NCAA tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a crazy season for Anchorage’s Jack Green and the American University men’s soccer team. The wild ride continues on Thursday as American opens the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville.

The Eagles are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2004 after a wild double-overtime victory against Lafayette to win the Patriot League men’s soccer championship on April 17. Green played in all seven games this season for American, but it’s the final moments of the Patriot League title game on that he’ll never forget.

“I was fortunate enough to be on the field during that game-winning goal and I just remember the shock and disbelief,” Green said. “When I got my chance to get on the field I made sure to connect my passes, get my feet under me and go.”

That game-winning goal courtesy of Nick Dimitrijevic ended a seven-game losing streak for American in the Patriot League conference championship and helped the Eagles return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 17 years.

It’s been a rewarding season for Green after a difficult offseason suffering two concussions and testing positive for COVID-19. The 2018-2019 Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year was unsure if he’d be able to rejoin American for the fall season, but was relieved when the NCAA pushed his college soccer season from the fall to spring, allowing him more time to recover from the concussions.

“That might have been the biggest blessing in disguise for me personally,” Green said. “Started to play again, and went in with the mentality that I got to give it my all because this chance could be my last.”

Green and American kick off the NCAA tournament Thursday against Jacksonville at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.

