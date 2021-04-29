Watch: A conversation with Bronson and Dunbar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source hosted a conversation Wednesday night with the two candidates vying to be Anchorage’s next mayor.

From 8-9 p.m., candidates Dave Bronson and Forrest Dunbar had a conversation and answered questions from Alaska’s News Source. This event was live on Channel 2, the Alaska’s News Source website and Facebook page.

Dunbar and Bronson are headed for a mayoral runoff election on May 11. None of the mayoral candidates in the city’s municipal election received the necessary 45% of the vote for an outright win.

As the two highest vote-getters, Bronson and Dunbar advanced to the runoff election.

A lifelong Alaskan, Dunbar has represented East Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly since 2016. Born in Wisconsin, Bronson has lived in Alaska for nearly 30 years. He has served as an active duty Air Force pilot and had a career as a commercial airline pilot from 1990 to 2020.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.