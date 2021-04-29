Arizona man arrested for allegedly supplying 60 lbs. of meth to Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Arizona man who allegedly supplied 60 pounds of methamphetamine to the Fairbanks area was arrested Tuesday in a multi-agency effort.

Daniel Torres-Zubia of Pheonix, Arizona, faces federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. It added that he could face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison for the most serious charges if convicted.

The release said the Fairbanks Drug Enforcement Administration office began investigating Torres in 2019 for allegedly trafficking large amounts of meth into the Fairbanks area from Las Vegas and Arizona.

Through the investigation, authorities said Torres allegedly sold about 60 pounds of meth to drug dealers based out of Fairbanks for redistribution between 2019 and 2020. Investigators also noted he may play a role in larger drug trafficking operations due to his ability to quickly supply substantial wholesale amounts of meth.

The multi-agency effort to arrest Torres included the DEA, FBI, Fairbanks Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

