Advertisement

Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff’s deputies who were taking him back to Arizona.

Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport.

The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat tells reporters that Strover ran away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
Alaska State Troopers said a minor shot Joseph George in the head at close range as a goose...
Man dies after being shot in the head while hunting in Nightmute
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior

Latest News

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Israeli medic: Nearly 40 people killed in stampede
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska
Storm delivers rain, cooler air to Southcentral
Storm delivers rain, cooler air to Southcentral
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more