Bill looks to regulate use of ketamine during police calls in Colorado

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KUSA) - A bill in Colorado would regulate the use of a powerful sedative called ketamine that’s used to calm suspects in police custody.

When medical professionals respond to an emergency, there are times when they are walking not only into a medical call but a police call too.

First responders gave ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019 during a call. He died three days later. It’s unclear if the drug played a role in his death, but ketamine can be dangerous.

It’s these moments that Leslie Herod, a Democratic representative in the Colorado State House, says show the need to regulate ketamine.

“So, this bill will really provide those parameters and those guard rails for when it can and can’t be used and how quickly you have to transport someone after it’s been used,” Herod said.

The bill also prohibits police from suggesting the drug be used.

Not only did Aurora police officers recommend Elijah McClain be given ketamine, but documents show a medic misjudged his weight and gave McClain a higher dose than he should have received.

“The misjudgment of weight is very much race-based and biased, and unfortunately, people see people of color, men with tattoos as weighing more than they do,” Herod said.

Although McClain’s cause of death was never determined, part of Herod’s bill would require at least two trained medics to agree on someone’s weight.

That’s a change from the original bill that helped change the mind of Scott Scholes, president of the Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado.

“I am so hopeful today,” Scholes said.

Scholes initially opposed the bill before amendments, like requiring a patient be weighed in the field, were changed on Wednesday morning.

“We believe that medical training is the key here as opposed to excessive regulation,” he said.

Now the EMS Association is moving toward supporting the bill.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

