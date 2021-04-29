Advertisement

Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Alaska State Troopers said a minor shot Joseph George in the head at close range as a goose...
Man dies after being shot in the head while hunting in Nightmute
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior
Human remains found in a partially buried freezer in Tok

Latest News

The University of Alaska Anchorage will graduate more than 1,000 students this semester.
UAA graduates take the virtual stage this weekend
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement
Earlier this year, Gray Television reached an agreement to acquire Quincy for $925 million in...
Gray sells divestiture stations from Quincy Media transaction to Allen Media for $380M