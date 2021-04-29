Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington
Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage Assembly approves removal of COVID-19 requirements for businesses, gatherings
Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
Alaska State Troopers said a minor shot Joseph George in the head at close range as a goose...
Man dies after being shot in the head while hunting in Nightmute
AST Holiday DUI
Law enforcement increasing patrols near MSB schools after reports of suspicious behavior

Latest News

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Israeli medic: Nearly 40 people killed in stampede
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska
Storm delivers rain, cooler air to Southcentral
Storm delivers rain, cooler air to Southcentral
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more