Showers and cloudy conditions return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a nice and long stretch of sunshine and warmth, seasonal conditions are making a return to Southcentral. This comes as a frontal boundary is lifting north through the Kenai leading to some areas already seeing some light rain. A better shot of rain will arrive during the afternoon hours as a system marching eastward across the state collides merges with the moisture currently in place across the region. While not everyone will see the rain, it will be very beneficial considering this month has been on the dry side. Areas that do see rain will top out near a tenth of an inch with localized heavier amounts. While not everyone will see rain, all of Southcentral will see a noticeable increase in cloud coverage along with cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s, with some locations managing to squeeze out some 50s. Even colder air spills in through the night, meaning that any lingering moisture will lead to a shot of wintry mix. Areas that do see this (higher elevations) will see a little to no accumulation. Even for areas that do see some accumulation, the recent warm stretch and sunshine returning into Friday will rapidly melt it away.

This system will be a fast mover, as sunshine returns through the day Friday and the first part of Saturday. Even with the sunshine returning, temperatures will only manage to top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as cooler air continues to filter in from the northwest.

Friday and Saturday is the last day to enjoy true sunny weather, as cloudy skies and a fairly seasonal pattern carries us into the first week of May.

Southeast is also seeing the wet weather, as a multitude of systems impact the region over the coming days. This will bring some heavy rain across the Southern Inner Channels, with lighter rain the farther north you head. While the wet and active weather looks to remain over the next week, this weekend looks to be the driest of the next 7.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

