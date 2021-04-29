Advertisement

Showers return to parts of Southcentral

Heavy rain at times over Southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine of the past week will eventually succumb to advancing clouds from the north and south, and that combination could produce some April showers, which are a bit overdue. They will arrive along the east side of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound first. For Anchorage, it is a chance of showers. The system dropping south brings in cooler air, which could even include a chance of seeing a snowflake and perhaps a dusting of snow in the higher elevations of the Matauska-Susitna valleys and the Anchorage Hillside.

A southwesterly flow started on the southern panhandle and rain will spread north through thenight, the most widespread heavy rains are expected to remain south of Sumner strait south of Petersburg. After Thursday, a cooler airmass will move in from the west.

Watch for rises on panhandle waterways, particularly over the southern half, but there are no flooding concerns noted at this time.

