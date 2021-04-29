Advertisement

UAA graduates take the virtual stage this weekend

More than 1K students will partake in graduate hooding, commencement ceremonies
The University of Alaska Anchorage will graduate more than 1,000 students this semester.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage will virtually honor more than 1,000 graduates this weekend following its spring semester.

“I continue to be impressed by the incredible sense of resiliency demonstrated by our students,” UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz said in a UAA press release. “Much like our 2020 graduates, the spring Class of 2021 navigated unprecedented obstacles on their path to graduation, all while juggling personal commitments and responsibilities.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university’s ceremony events will not be held in person, but virtually.

The university’s virtual ceremonies, a graduate hooding and commencement, will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The ceremonies will be hosted on UAA’s graduation website.

The release also stated that Jessica Reisinger is the student commencement speaker and Jennifer O’Neal will serve as the speaker for the graduate hooding ceremony.

The virtual commencement will feature a biography of Heather Flynn and Susan Malutin, who are being awarded honorary degrees.

The program will also feature biographies of Meritorious Service Award recipients Doug Pope, Gary Turner and Lila Vogt.

“I’m proud of everything they have accomplished and pleased to welcome them to our engaged community of over 60,000 alumni,” Schultz said. “There is no doubt in my mind these students will be successful in their future endeavors.”

