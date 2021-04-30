Advertisement

Alaska basketball standout Kamaka Hepa transfers from Texas to Hawaii

Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) is fouled by Texas forward Kamaka Hepa, right,...
Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) is fouled by Texas forward Kamaka Hepa, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kamaka Hepa of Utqiaġvik is headed to Hawaii. The former Barrow High School basketball player spent the past three seasons playing for the University of Texas men’s basketball team and will transfer to the University of Hawaii.

Hepa announced the transfer news on his Instagram page captioning his post, “For the culture, excited for the next chapter.” He has a connection with Hawaii, as his father was born and raised in Kapa’a, Kaua’i.

The junior forward graduated college in three years at Texas and played in 60 games for the Longhorns. He averaged just under three points per game and a rebound a game for Texas last season. Hepa will bring NCAA tournament experience apart of Texas’ 2021 Big 12 championship team.

“He’s a special talent with his size and length and an innate ability to shoot, dribble, and pass,” University of Hawai’i men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot said in a release from the school. “He comes from a well-coached NCAA Tournament team under Shaka Smart and is ready to make a significant jump as we put together a championship team.”

Growing up in Utqiaġvik, Hepa was a highly touted recruit at Barrow High School before leaving to play out of state in Portland, Oregon at Jefferson High School where he was a top-50 recruit coming out of high school. Hepa is also a gold medalist as part of the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Canada.

