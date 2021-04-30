Anchorage Health Department, partners will hold weeklong event to encourage vaccinations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weeklong “vaccination week” event will take place from May 1-9 to encourage those in Anchorage to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s being called “Vaccine Week: Sleeves Up for Summer.”

The Anchorage Health Department, Mayor’s Office, Emergency Operations Center and others are hosting the weeklong events, according to a joint press release from those three departments. Some things to look forward to are free, accessible vaccine clinics, the chance to win prizes and other celebratory events during the first week of May. There is a chance to win $500, a weekend stay at the Hotel Captain Cook, an Apple Watch from GCI, and roundtrip tickets on a flight with Alaska Airlines.

The free vaccine clinics during the first week of May will be held at the following locations:

Dimond Center Mall (daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena Drive-Thru (weekdays 2-8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Shiloh Church (daily except Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Blood Bank of Alaska (weekdays noon to 8 p.m.)

Northway Mall Drive-Thru (Saturday-Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Alaska Airlines Center (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to noon)

According to the press release, 120,000 Anchorage residents age 16 and older have already got their COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, nearly 50% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

